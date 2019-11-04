Trellus Management Company LLC Sells 44,426 Shares of ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Trellus Management Company LLC lowered its stake in ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44,426 shares during the quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in ContraFect were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFRX. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,356,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 735,450 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContraFect stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 272,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.17. ContraFect Corp has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $2.63.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). As a group, research analysts expect that ContraFect Corp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CFRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of ContraFect in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised ContraFect from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

