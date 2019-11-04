Trellus Management Company LLC Buys New Shares in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000.

Shares of NUGT traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,210,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,933,030. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.28. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $45.10.

