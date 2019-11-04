Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 13.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 1.1% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 541,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,758,000 after purchasing an additional 35,116 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 46,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 701,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.27. 42,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,740. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.90. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $45.59 and a one year high of $53.95.

