Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Campbell Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 31,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 130.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 61,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,476,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $3,361,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $274.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,063. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.67. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $216.97 and a 12 month high of $275.00.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.647 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

