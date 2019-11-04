Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 260 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1,899.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,204,894,000 after acquiring an additional 23,911,014 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 806.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,473,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $357,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648,828 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,620,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $460,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564,340 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 762.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $215,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4,885.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,548,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $254,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,476 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.81.

INTC traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.61. 1,286,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,579,870. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.44. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59. The stock has a market cap of $245.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 10,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,243.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $445,165.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,568.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,569 shares of company stock worth $691,147. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

