Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) to announce sales of $1.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $2.50 million. Translate Bio posted sales of $240,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 637.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year sales of $5.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 million to $10.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.83 million, with estimates ranging from $5.90 million to $14.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 2,696.98% and a negative return on equity of 84.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup set a $17.00 price target on Translate Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Translate Bio in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Translate Bio stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,201. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.67. Translate Bio has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $466.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBIO. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Translate Bio by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Translate Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

