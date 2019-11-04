Trans World Entertainment (NASDAQ:TWMC) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trans World Entertainment (NASDAQ:TWMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

TWMC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 25,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,520. Trans World Entertainment has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65.

Trans World Entertainment (NASDAQ:TWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($4.48) EPS for the quarter. Trans World Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $76.00 million during the quarter.

Trans World Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of entertainment products. The company operates in two segments, For Your Entertainment (fye) and etailz. The fye segment offers trend, video, music, electronics, and related products, as well as used compact discs, DVDs, Blu-Ray, and video games through its retail stores and e-commerce sites.

