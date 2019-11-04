Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

TSQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Noble Financial set a $12.00 target price on shares of Townsquare Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of TSQ stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,894. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91. Townsquare Media has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $113.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 49,433 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

