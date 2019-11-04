Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,020 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $14,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 14.6% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 4.4% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 19.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allergan by 650.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan in the second quarter valued at $9,721,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allergan stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.01. 200,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $114.27 and a 12 month high of $179.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.42. The company has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.66.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. Allergan had a negative net margin of 54.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGN. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Allergan from $172.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (up previously from $176.00) on shares of Allergan in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $217.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.16.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

