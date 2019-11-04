Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $9.95 Million Stock Position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,047 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf were worth $9,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 519.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf during the second quarter valued at $89,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf during the second quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf during the third quarter valued at $186,000.

NRGX stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.93. The stock had a trading volume of 19,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,965. Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25.

In other news, Director David Nichols Fisher III bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.94 per share, with a total value of $100,464.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel J. Ivascyn bought 14,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $241,270.12.

