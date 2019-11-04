Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $18.22 Million Stock Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 90.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 403,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,013,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $18,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 204.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $31,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 386.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $2,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,266 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,063.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

BK traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.68. 5,392,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,860,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average is $45.19. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

