Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys 97,281 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 794.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,281 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 345,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,344,000 after purchasing an additional 105,957 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.6% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,107,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,972,000 after acquiring an additional 38,799 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 556.0% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 43,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total value of $2,686,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 291,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,314,046.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,916,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock worth $13,422,250 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fiserv from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.28.

Shares of FISV traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.34. The stock had a trading volume of 136,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,416. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.83. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $109.92. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

