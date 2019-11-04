Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect that Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.58. Tivity Health reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TVTY. BidaskClub raised shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Tivity Health by 47.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tivity Health by 22.8% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tivity Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Tivity Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in Tivity Health by 22.8% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

