Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.54

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 468602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The stock has a market cap of $48.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.66.

About Titan Medical (TSE:TMD)

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

