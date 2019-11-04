Timken (NYSE:TKR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Timken from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Timken currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.75.

NYSE:TKR traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.04. 1,364,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,405. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Timken has a 1 year low of $33.98 and a 1 year high of $53.31. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.66.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Timken had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Timken will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John M. Timken, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $190,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 397,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,129,801.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the second quarter worth $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Timken by 72.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Timken in the second quarter worth $56,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Timken in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Timken in the second quarter worth $112,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

