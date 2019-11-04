Time New Bank Hits Market Capitalization of $7.55 Million (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Time New Bank token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including C2CX, Huobi, Hotbit and CoinBene. During the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $7.55 million and $357,866.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00221872 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.85 or 0.01382532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029274 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00120657 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Time New Bank Token Profile

Time New Bank’s genesis date was October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,928,446,618 tokens. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bibox, OKEx, Binance, Huobi, DragonEX, Hotbit, Ethfinex, C2CX, OTCBTC and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

