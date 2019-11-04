Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 1,595 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global comprises approximately 2.0% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 7.3% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 41,937,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,606,000 after buying an additional 2,844,679 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,938,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,670,000 after buying an additional 97,571 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 32.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,294,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,784,000 after buying an additional 561,151 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 7.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,859,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,341,000 after buying an additional 124,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,489,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,526,000 after buying an additional 119,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LBTYK shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.08. 244,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,361,755. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. Liberty Global PLC has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.53.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.