Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 71.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,811 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,857. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $24.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.