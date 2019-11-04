Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) by 332.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,125 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDT. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 75.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 509,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,009. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $28.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.11.

