Thingschain (TIC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. In the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 125.8% higher against the dollar. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $157,303.00 and approximately $7,377.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thingschain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00037931 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00065895 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001181 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00087538 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,193.61 or 0.98545559 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000547 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

