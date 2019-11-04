TheStreet Downgrades Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE STZ.B traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 409. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $151.40 and a 12 month high of $214.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.16. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

