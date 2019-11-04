Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Bainco International Investors

Bainco International Investors lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $303.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $120.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.34 and a 1 year high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total transaction of $14,122,056.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.93, for a total transaction of $500,280.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,803,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,833 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,095. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

