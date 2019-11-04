TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TXMD. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.11.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TXMD stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.80. 2,509,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,297,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market cap of $721.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $6.09.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 212.57% and a negative net margin of 913.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, insider John C.K. Iv Milligan purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $47,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,472,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,844.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Bernick purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $28,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $177,940. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 278,549 shares of company stock valued at $790,167 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 470.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,804,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after buying an additional 2,312,933 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 87.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 13,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 73.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.