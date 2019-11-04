The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Given a $20.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Citigroup set a $20.50 price target on The Western Union (NYSE:WU) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

WU has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of The Western Union from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet cut shares of The Western Union from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of The Western Union to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.59.

WU stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.48. 14,371,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,997,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 367.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Western Union will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Betsy D. Holden sold 15,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $327,429.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,276.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amintore Schenkel sold 13,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $305,432.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,739.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,859 shares of company stock worth $1,290,630 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WU. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 106.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in The Western Union by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in The Western Union by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 21,049 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in The Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in The Western Union by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

