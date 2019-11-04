The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Stake Trimmed by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises 3.0% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $8,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 153,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 996,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,718,000 after buying an additional 182,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 69,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $53.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,289,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.03. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,741.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,448 shares in the company, valued at $290,051.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,026 shares of company stock valued at $22,037,406. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

