The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Set at $27.00 by Deutsche Bank

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) received a $27.00 price target from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Carlyle Group to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.61.

The Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 976,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.12. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $28.13.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $527.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.55 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $533,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,585.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $88,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

