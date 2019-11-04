The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Given a $35.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Oppenheimer set a $35.00 target price on The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC downgraded The Carlyle Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.75 to $12.25 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised The Carlyle Group to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.98. 976,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.25. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $28.13.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $527.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.55 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 65.40%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $88,592,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $533,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,585.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CG. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 215.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

