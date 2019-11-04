Texas Yale Capital Corp. Lowers Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter worth $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter worth $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter worth $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 643.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.72. 13,803,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,940,336. The company has a market cap of $227.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $55.04.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. Citigroup downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.