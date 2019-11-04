Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $297,000 Holdings in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its holdings in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BB&T by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in BB&T by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in BB&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in BB&T by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 221,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in BB&T by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,639,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,501,000 after purchasing an additional 316,216 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BB&T from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BB&T from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $712,952,605.08. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total transaction of $225,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,077,442 shares of company stock valued at $713,290,667 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BB&T stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $54.61. 4,961,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,585,730. BB&T Co. has a 52 week low of $40.68 and a 52 week high of $54.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average of $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. BB&T had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

