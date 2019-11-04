Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 19,303 Shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,303 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in BB&T were worth $6,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of BB&T by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BB&T by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BB&T by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BB&T by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of BB&T by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 9,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBT. Bank of America raised their price objective on BB&T from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price objective on BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on BB&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

In other BB&T news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total transaction of $225,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $712,952,605.08. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,077,442 shares of company stock worth $713,290,667. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBT traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,844,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,585,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.85. BB&T Co. has a 12-month low of $40.68 and a 12-month high of $54.41. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. BB&T’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

