Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,009 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Metlife were worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Metlife by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Metlife by 20.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,993,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,006,000 after buying an additional 339,843 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Metlife by 155.4% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in Metlife during the third quarter valued at $979,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Metlife by 0.8% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 187,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,226,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,884. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $51.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). Metlife had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.51.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

