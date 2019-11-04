Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in WEX were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in WEX by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in WEX by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 25,831 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in WEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in WEX by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 194,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price objective on WEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on WEX from $260.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on WEX from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. WEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.87.

NYSE WEX traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $195.55. The company had a trading volume of 340,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,403. WEX Inc has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $221.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.00 million. WEX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WEX Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 15,556 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,604.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,555,401.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 15,973 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $3,329,412.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

