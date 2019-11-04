Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.72 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,247,000 after purchasing an additional 29,651 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 68,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 250 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.66, for a total value of $109,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at $6,164,488.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 8,322 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.23, for a total transaction of $3,638,628.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,678.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,558 shares of company stock valued at $15,456,396 in the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $437.65. The stock had a trading volume of 25,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,281. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $319.13 and a 52 week high of $446.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $403.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.70.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.29. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 527.13%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $479.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $495.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.21.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.