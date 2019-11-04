Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 6,417 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NNN. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 369.6% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,164,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,744,000 after buying an additional 2,490,524 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $21,503,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 60.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,010,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 28.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,207,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,988,000 after buying an additional 265,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 10.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,155,000 after buying an additional 172,860 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

In other news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $94,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,329.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NNN traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.18. 856,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,709. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $168.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.93 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.87%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

