Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Trading Up 5.4%

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)’s share price were up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.78 and last traded at $58.56, approximately 730,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 650,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.55.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TCBI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average of $58.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $272.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.12 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 22.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $110,793.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 623.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 72,584 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,166,000 after acquiring an additional 22,781 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth $528,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 56.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 42,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

