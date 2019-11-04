Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH cut its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 14.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.3% in the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 5,318,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,592 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $8.00 price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $8.35 on Monday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

