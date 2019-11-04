TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and selected offshore services including well plugging and abandonment, decommissioning, and diving. TETRA is comprised of three divisions – Fluids, Well Abandonment/Decommissioning and Testing & Services. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.83.

NYSE:TTI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. 217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,789. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. TETRA Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.24 million, a P/E ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 1.76.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.15 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TETRA Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 27,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

