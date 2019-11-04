Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) PT Set at $11.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) has been given a $11.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 20.63% from the company’s previous close.

TEN has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tenneco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tenneco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of TEN traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.86. 1,622,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.23 million, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.37. Tenneco has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.32.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.26. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tenneco will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenneco news, SVP Brandon B. Smith bought 20,000 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $189,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,222.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Letham acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.26 per share, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,233 shares in the company, valued at $437,377.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 90,000 shares of company stock worth $848,600 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,588,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,710,000 after purchasing an additional 33,207 shares during the period. Towle & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,388,549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,503 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,854,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,562,000 after purchasing an additional 115,199 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 482.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,303,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,777 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 865,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after buying an additional 60,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

