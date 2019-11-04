Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.57-1.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.678-4.878 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.70 billion.
Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $1.24 on Monday, reaching $27.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,986. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 28.95%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L purchased 173,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $3,653,526.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,958.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,098,419 shares of company stock worth $22,395,899 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
