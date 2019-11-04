Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.57-1.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.678-4.878 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.70 billion.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $1.24 on Monday, reaching $27.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,986. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 28.95%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.62.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L purchased 173,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $3,653,526.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,958.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,098,419 shares of company stock worth $22,395,899 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.