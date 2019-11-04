Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) PT Set at $105.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) received a $105.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.17.

NYSE:TPX traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,607. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $92.33.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 70.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $8,961,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,101,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $3,607,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,425,653.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,086 shares of company stock worth $17,364,698. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth $63,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 26.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,356.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth $163,000.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

