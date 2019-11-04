Telos Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,958 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the airline’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 7.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,362 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $5,968,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 7.0% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,155 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 40.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Macquarie raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America raised Southwest Airlines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Argus lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.95.

NYSE:LUV traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.98. 2,299,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,302,000. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.48. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $58.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.