Telos Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,100 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 1.2% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1,088.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,918,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,730,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37,474,814 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Comcast by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,074,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $708,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,020,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,492,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,552,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792,136 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,744,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

In related news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 518,696 shares of company stock valued at $23,333,254 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,522,718. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average of $43.72. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $203.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.94%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

