Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $3.51 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 327,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,201,000 after acquiring an additional 64,332 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 741,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RMD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $561,683.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,607.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total transaction of $880,259.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,776,961.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 54,395 shares of company stock valued at $7,299,286. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RMD traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $147.43. The company had a trading volume of 43,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.41. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.64 and a 52 week high of $149.96.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.87 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

