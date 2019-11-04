Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Down 5.6%

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) dropped 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.60, approximately 1,100,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,778,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

TELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Tellurian from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tellurian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.82.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 48.80% and a negative net margin of 1,074.80%. Tellurian’s quarterly revenue was up 555.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 599.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 11,423.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

