Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen set a $375.00 price target on Teledyne Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $275.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $312.50.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of TDY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $336.16. The company had a trading volume of 170,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,356. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.09. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $189.35 and a 52-week high of $338.42.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $802.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.55 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 12.27%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 6,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.03, for a total value of $1,818,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,202.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees sold 7,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.27, for a total value of $2,297,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,016.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,191 shares of company stock valued at $9,939,805. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 58,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 52,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,421,000 after buying an additional 16,183 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,150,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.