Teladoc Health Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($1.45) Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Teladoc Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 31st. Svb Leerink analyst D. Grosslight now anticipates that the health services provider will earn ($1.45) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.56). Svb Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $83.00 target price on Teladoc Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Teladoc Health to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.54.

Shares of TDOC opened at $78.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.59. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $42.08 and a twelve month high of $78.75.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $570,268.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $425,117.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,057 shares of company stock worth $5,336,085 over the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 2,939.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,824 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,432,000 after purchasing an additional 588,794 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.5% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,335,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $155,123,000 after acquiring an additional 572,388 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,490,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,005,000 after acquiring an additional 558,650 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 114.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,041,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 556,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 324.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 721,771 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,933,000 after acquiring an additional 551,755 shares during the last quarter.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

