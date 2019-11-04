Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Teijin Adr Rep in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teijin Adr Rep’s FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teijin Adr Rep from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Teijin Adr Rep stock opened at $19.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71. Teijin Adr Rep has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Teijin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in advanced fibers, plastics and films, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Materials Business Field and Healthcare Business Field. The company offers para-aramid, meta-aramid, polyester, polyethylene naphthalate (PEN), and flame-resistant fibers; artificial leather; carbon fibers and intermediate materials; LIB separators; and carbon fiber reinforced composites.

