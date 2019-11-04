TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

TGNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on TEGNA in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded TEGNA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Shares of TEGNA stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 828,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.10 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Standard General L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the second quarter valued at $134,378,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 4,704.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,435,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342,901 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 281.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,380,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 14.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,710,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 308.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,262,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,129,000 after purchasing an additional 953,829 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

