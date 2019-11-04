Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ted Baker plc (LON:TED) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 922.50 ($12.05).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TED shares. Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

LON TED opened at GBX 416 ($5.44) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 677.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,019.58. Ted Baker has a 52-week low of GBX 421.40 ($5.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,128 ($27.81). The company has a market cap of $185.67 million and a PE ratio of 160.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 7.80 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Ted Baker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

About Ted Baker

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

