TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Gap Up to $20.51

Shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.16, but opened at $20.51. TechnipFMC shares last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 2,622,685 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.40 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average is $23.93.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that TechnipFMC PLC will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 13.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 1.9% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 1.4% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 22.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 6.2% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

